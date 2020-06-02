All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 305 Shawmut.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
305 Shawmut
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:31 PM

305 Shawmut

305 Shawmut Avenue · (339) 222-8730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

305 Shawmut Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This two bedroom unit boasts plenty of windows throughout the whole apartment making it wonderfully bright! Enjoy a fully tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, and a kitchen that opens up to a spacious living room complete with bay windows and large enough for a small table. Enjoy some of Boston s finest culinary chefs in this highly desirable south end location. Laudromat is nearby with drop off service. Everything from tapas, to brunch, to gastropubs, and to SoWa s Open Market. Take advantage of this hidden gem in one of Boston s most popular locations and fill out an app today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Shawmut have any available units?
305 Shawmut has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 305 Shawmut currently offering any rent specials?
305 Shawmut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Shawmut pet-friendly?
No, 305 Shawmut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 305 Shawmut offer parking?
No, 305 Shawmut does not offer parking.
Does 305 Shawmut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Shawmut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Shawmut have a pool?
No, 305 Shawmut does not have a pool.
Does 305 Shawmut have accessible units?
No, 305 Shawmut does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Shawmut have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Shawmut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Shawmut have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Shawmut does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 305 Shawmut?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity