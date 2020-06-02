305 Shawmut

Amenities

This two bedroom unit boasts plenty of windows throughout the whole apartment making it wonderfully bright! Enjoy a fully tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, and a kitchen that opens up to a spacious living room complete with bay windows and large enough for a small table. Enjoy some of Boston s finest culinary chefs in this highly desirable south end location. Laudromat is nearby with drop off service. Everything from tapas, to brunch, to gastropubs, and to SoWa s Open Market. Take advantage of this hidden gem in one of Boston s most popular locations and fill out an app today!



Terms: One year lease