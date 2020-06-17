All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

305 Saratoga

305 Saratoga Street · (781) 690-6203
Location

305 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
yoga
Open kitchen and living room layout with high ceilings and a fenced-in back yard. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. Both bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located inside the unit as well as central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout. Airport T stop a couple blocks away - two stops on the newly renovated blue line to the North End, three stops to State Street. Walking distance to Piers Park and Maverick. Airport T stop offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio/Crossfit and restaurants (Reel House, Rino's, Angelas) all within a few blocks of your front door. Features: A/C, A/C, Central Air, Central Air, Central Air Conditioning, Central Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Dishwasher, Duplex, Duplex, Eat-in Kitchen, Eat-in Kitchen, Fenced Yard, Fenced Yard, Full bath with tub, Full bath with tub, Gutters, Gutters, Hardwood Floors, Hardwood Floors, Internet, Internet, Jeffries Point, Laundry in Unit, Laundry in Unit, Microwave, Microwave, Modern Bath, Modern Bath, Modern Kitchen, Modern Kitchen, New Appliances, New Appliances, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Kitchen, New/Renovated Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliance(s), Stainless Steel Appliance(s), Wood Deck, Wood Deck, washing machine, washing machine ***Pics are of a similar unit by the same developer

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Saratoga have any available units?
305 Saratoga has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Saratoga have?
Some of 305 Saratoga's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Saratoga currently offering any rent specials?
305 Saratoga isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Saratoga pet-friendly?
No, 305 Saratoga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 305 Saratoga offer parking?
No, 305 Saratoga does not offer parking.
Does 305 Saratoga have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Saratoga offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Saratoga have a pool?
No, 305 Saratoga does not have a pool.
Does 305 Saratoga have accessible units?
No, 305 Saratoga does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Saratoga have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Saratoga has units with dishwashers.
