305 Saratoga

Open kitchen and living room layout with high ceilings and a fenced-in back yard. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. Both bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located inside the unit as well as central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout. Airport T stop a couple blocks away - two stops on the newly renovated blue line to the North End, three stops to State Street. Walking distance to Piers Park and Maverick. Airport T stop offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio/Crossfit and restaurants (Reel House, Rino's, Angelas) all within a few blocks of your front door. Features: A/C, A/C, Central Air, Central Air, Central Air Conditioning, Central Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Dishwasher, Duplex, Duplex, Eat-in Kitchen, Eat-in Kitchen, Fenced Yard, Fenced Yard, Full bath with tub, Full bath with tub, Gutters, Gutters, Hardwood Floors, Hardwood Floors, Internet, Internet, Jeffries Point, Laundry in Unit, Laundry in Unit, Microwave, Microwave, Modern Bath, Modern Bath, Modern Kitchen, Modern Kitchen, New Appliances, New Appliances, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Kitchen, New/Renovated Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliance(s), Stainless Steel Appliance(s), Wood Deck, Wood Deck, washing machine, washing machine ***Pics are of a similar unit by the same developer



Terms: One year lease