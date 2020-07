Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated one bedroom in the heart of Back Bay. This apartment boasts hardwood floors, a fully applianced kitchen with stainless steal appliances, granite countertops including breakfast bar, a new bathroom, and a queen sized bedroom with closet. You will be on the top floor with an amazing location by Berkeley and Marlborough. Laundry is in the building, includes heat and hot water, no broker fee, 9/1 move-in date



