Boston, MA
300 Commercial St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

300 Commercial St.

300 Commercial Street · (617) 206-3333
Location

300 Commercial Street, Boston, MA 02109
North End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
parking
garage
valet service
8th floor, 2-bedroom rental in the Mariner! Oversized windows and glass doors in this south-east corner unit allow for ample sunlight as well as sweeping harbor and city views. The open kitchen flows nicely to both the dining and living rooms. This unit has high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The master suite includes an en-suite bathroom and two large closets. The second bedroom is perfect for guests or home office. A generous sized private balcony overlooks the harbor, waterfront, and airport. Valet parking for one vehicle and access to 24-hour Concierge services are included. Located on desirable Commercial Street close to all major transportation points and just steps away from the North End, Financial District, and Downtown.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Commercial St. have any available units?
300 Commercial St. has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Commercial St. have?
Some of 300 Commercial St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Commercial St. currently offering any rent specials?
300 Commercial St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Commercial St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Commercial St. is pet friendly.
Does 300 Commercial St. offer parking?
Yes, 300 Commercial St. does offer parking.
Does 300 Commercial St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Commercial St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Commercial St. have a pool?
No, 300 Commercial St. does not have a pool.
Does 300 Commercial St. have accessible units?
No, 300 Commercial St. does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Commercial St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Commercial St. does not have units with dishwashers.
