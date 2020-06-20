300 Commercial St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge parking garage valet service

8th floor, 2-bedroom rental in the Mariner! Oversized windows and glass doors in this south-east corner unit allow for ample sunlight as well as sweeping harbor and city views. The open kitchen flows nicely to both the dining and living rooms. This unit has high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The master suite includes an en-suite bathroom and two large closets. The second bedroom is perfect for guests or home office. A generous sized private balcony overlooks the harbor, waterfront, and airport. Valet parking for one vehicle and access to 24-hour Concierge services are included. Located on desirable Commercial Street close to all major transportation points and just steps away from the North End, Financial District, and Downtown.



Terms: One year lease