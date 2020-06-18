30 Montebello Rd Apt 3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Available 09/01/20 NO BROKER FEE!! Easily the best three bedroom apartment you will find in JP, this penthouse unit has been FULLY renovated with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and modern light fixtures. The bedrooms are all about the same size, and on top of that it has an office! It has hardwood floors throughout, laundry IN UNIT, and CENTRAL AIR. Both bathrooms are gorgeous with fine quartz tile throughout and more modern lighting. There is also bicycle and regular storage in the basement. Give me a call if you have any additional questions and to schedule your showing: Tom 617-733-7926.



(RLNE5726100)