30 Montebello Rd Apt 3
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

30 Montebello Rd Apt 3

30 Montebello Road · No Longer Available
Location

30 Montebello Road, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 09/01/20 NO BROKER FEE!! Easily the best three bedroom apartment you will find in JP, this penthouse unit has been FULLY renovated with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and modern light fixtures. The bedrooms are all about the same size, and on top of that it has an office! It has hardwood floors throughout, laundry IN UNIT, and CENTRAL AIR. Both bathrooms are gorgeous with fine quartz tile throughout and more modern lighting. There is also bicycle and regular storage in the basement. Give me a call if you have any additional questions and to schedule your showing: Tom 617-733-7926.

(RLNE5726100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

