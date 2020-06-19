Amenities

30 Decatur Street Apt #6, Boston, MA 02128 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/18/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. This beautiful apartment was completed renovated and has brand new everything! It is a beautiful, sunny space with large windows, as well as two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a large living/dinning open floor plan and a separate kitchen. Big sunny windows allow plenty of natural light in apartment. Brand new hardwood floors throughout apartment. Brand new kitchen includes new tiled floor, granite counter tops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have new tiled floors and new fixtures. The location of this apartment offers everything you are looking for in Boston city living, without the high price! It is located in a well-maintained building, just four blocks from the Maverick Square train stop, two blocks from Central Square, allowing for easy commutes throughout the city. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3592753 ]