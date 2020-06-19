All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

30 Decatur Street

30 Decatur Street · (508) 740-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Decatur Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
30 Decatur Street Apt #6, Boston, MA 02128 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/18/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. This beautiful apartment was completed renovated and has brand new everything! It is a beautiful, sunny space with large windows, as well as two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a large living/dinning open floor plan and a separate kitchen. Big sunny windows allow plenty of natural light in apartment. Brand new hardwood floors throughout apartment. Brand new kitchen includes new tiled floor, granite counter tops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have new tiled floors and new fixtures. The location of this apartment offers everything you are looking for in Boston city living, without the high price! It is located in a well-maintained building, just four blocks from the Maverick Square train stop, two blocks from Central Square, allowing for easy commutes throughout the city. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3592753 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Decatur Street have any available units?
30 Decatur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Decatur Street have?
Some of 30 Decatur Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 Decatur Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Decatur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Decatur Street is pet friendly.
Does 30 Decatur Street offer parking?
No, 30 Decatur Street does not offer parking.
Does 30 Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Decatur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 30 Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 30 Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Decatur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
