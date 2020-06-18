Rent Calculator
3 Wigglesworth
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
3 Wigglesworth
3 Wigglesworth Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3 Wigglesworth Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This a great 5 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Wigglesworth have any available units?
3 Wigglesworth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 3 Wigglesworth currently offering any rent specials?
3 Wigglesworth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Wigglesworth pet-friendly?
No, 3 Wigglesworth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 3 Wigglesworth offer parking?
No, 3 Wigglesworth does not offer parking.
Does 3 Wigglesworth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Wigglesworth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Wigglesworth have a pool?
No, 3 Wigglesworth does not have a pool.
Does 3 Wigglesworth have accessible units?
No, 3 Wigglesworth does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Wigglesworth have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Wigglesworth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Wigglesworth have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Wigglesworth does not have units with air conditioning.
