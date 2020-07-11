All apartments in Boston
3 Unity
3 Unity

3 Unity Street · No Longer Available
Location

3 Unity Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Unity have any available units?
3 Unity doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 3 Unity currently offering any rent specials?
3 Unity is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Unity pet-friendly?
No, 3 Unity is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 3 Unity offer parking?
No, 3 Unity does not offer parking.
Does 3 Unity have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Unity does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Unity have a pool?
No, 3 Unity does not have a pool.
Does 3 Unity have accessible units?
No, 3 Unity does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Unity have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Unity does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Unity have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Unity does not have units with air conditioning.
