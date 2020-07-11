Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
3 Unity
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:10 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3 Unity
3 Unity Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
North End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3 Unity Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Unity have any available units?
3 Unity doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 3 Unity currently offering any rent specials?
3 Unity is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Unity pet-friendly?
No, 3 Unity is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 3 Unity offer parking?
No, 3 Unity does not offer parking.
Does 3 Unity have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Unity does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Unity have a pool?
No, 3 Unity does not have a pool.
Does 3 Unity have accessible units?
No, 3 Unity does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Unity have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Unity does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Unity have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Unity does not have units with air conditioning.
