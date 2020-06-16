3 Murray Ct.

Amenities

Brand new, modern & renovated (to the studs) two bedroom two full bathroom + office or walk in closet duplex just .1 mile from Maverick Square & T stop. Located around the corner from the famous Reelhouse restaurant on the water as well as the water taxi shuttle which brings you directly to Charlestown, the North End and Seaport. Open kitchen and living room layout. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located in unit! Central air-conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout complete this rare offering. Just one stop on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, two stops to State Street. Also just an ten minute walk to the Airport T stop which offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle 24 hours a day to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio and restaurants all within a few blocks from your front door. Features: A/C, A/C, Central Air, Central Air, Central Air Conditioning, Central Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Dishwasher, Duplex, Duplex, Eat-in Kitchen, Eat-in Kitchen, Fenced Yard, Fenced Yard, Full bath with tub, Full bath with tub, Gutters, Gutters, Hardwood Floors, Hardwood Floors, Internet, Internet, Jeffries Point, Laundry in Unit, Laundry in Unit, Microwave, Microwave, Modern Bath, Modern Bath, Modern Kitchen, Modern Kitchen, New Appliances, New Appliances, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Kitchen, New/Renovated Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliance(s), Stainless Steel Appliance(s), Wood Deck, Wood Deck, washing machine, washing machine 3 units total in the building



Terms: One year lease