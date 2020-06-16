All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 3 Murray Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
3 Murray Ct.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

3 Murray Ct.

3 Murray Court · (781) 690-6203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3 Murray Court, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
yoga
Brand new, modern & renovated (to the studs) two bedroom two full bathroom + office or walk in closet duplex just .1 mile from Maverick Square & T stop. Located around the corner from the famous Reelhouse restaurant on the water as well as the water taxi shuttle which brings you directly to Charlestown, the North End and Seaport. Open kitchen and living room layout. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located in unit! Central air-conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout complete this rare offering. Just one stop on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, two stops to State Street. Also just an ten minute walk to the Airport T stop which offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle 24 hours a day to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio and restaurants all within a few blocks from your front door. Features: A/C, A/C, Central Air, Central Air, Central Air Conditioning, Central Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Dishwasher, Duplex, Duplex, Eat-in Kitchen, Eat-in Kitchen, Fenced Yard, Fenced Yard, Full bath with tub, Full bath with tub, Gutters, Gutters, Hardwood Floors, Hardwood Floors, Internet, Internet, Jeffries Point, Laundry in Unit, Laundry in Unit, Microwave, Microwave, Modern Bath, Modern Bath, Modern Kitchen, Modern Kitchen, New Appliances, New Appliances, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Kitchen, New/Renovated Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliance(s), Stainless Steel Appliance(s), Wood Deck, Wood Deck, washing machine, washing machine 3 units total in the building

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Murray Ct. have any available units?
3 Murray Ct. has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Murray Ct. have?
Some of 3 Murray Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Murray Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3 Murray Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Murray Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3 Murray Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 3 Murray Ct. offer parking?
No, 3 Murray Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 3 Murray Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Murray Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Murray Ct. have a pool?
No, 3 Murray Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3 Murray Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3 Murray Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Murray Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Murray Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3 Murray Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity