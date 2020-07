Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Beautiful one-bedroom apartment in the heart of Southie Recently updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and dishwasher + disposal Spacious bedroom and living space Tons of storage space Hardwood floors throughout the entire apartments Large bathroom with vanity lights Central AC and Forced Heating Around the corner from Stop & Shop, Dunkin' Donuts, The Broadway, The Paramounts, and lots of other great locations!