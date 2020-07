Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious 3 Bed 1 Bath Apartment Located In Jeffries Point.

Some Amenities Are Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops, Laundry In Building, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms.

Short Walk To The T. 10 Minute Ride To Downtown. Great Location For Anyone Who Works In Downtown. And Students Looking To Be Closer To Suffolk, Emerson And Berklee.