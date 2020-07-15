All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 292 Summit St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
292 Summit St.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

292 Summit St.

292 Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

292 Summit Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
No description added

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 292 Summit St. have any available units?
292 Summit St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 292 Summit St. have?
Some of 292 Summit St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 292 Summit St. currently offering any rent specials?
292 Summit St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 Summit St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 292 Summit St. is pet friendly.
Does 292 Summit St. offer parking?
No, 292 Summit St. does not offer parking.
Does 292 Summit St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 292 Summit St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 Summit St. have a pool?
No, 292 Summit St. does not have a pool.
Does 292 Summit St. have accessible units?
No, 292 Summit St. does not have accessible units.
Does 292 Summit St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 292 Summit St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College