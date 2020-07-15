Rent Calculator
292 Summit St.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

292 Summit St.
292 Summit Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
292 Summit Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
No description added
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 292 Summit St. have any available units?
292 Summit St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 292 Summit St. have?
Some of 292 Summit St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 292 Summit St. currently offering any rent specials?
292 Summit St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 Summit St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 292 Summit St. is pet friendly.
Does 292 Summit St. offer parking?
No, 292 Summit St. does not offer parking.
Does 292 Summit St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 292 Summit St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 Summit St. have a pool?
No, 292 Summit St. does not have a pool.
Does 292 Summit St. have accessible units?
No, 292 Summit St. does not have accessible units.
Does 292 Summit St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 292 Summit St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
