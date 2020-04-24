All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 290 Corey Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
290 Corey Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

290 Corey Road

290 Corey Road · (617) 903-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

290 Corey Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
90 Corey Road Apt #32, Boston, MA 02135 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Modern SUNNY 2 Bed Available 9/1 - Updated Kitchen with Dishwasher - Hardwoods throughout - Great closet space - SWIMMING POOL - Laundry on Site - Open Layout - Air Conditioning - NEW RENOVATED BATHROOM Sorry: no undergrads, no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584870 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Corey Road have any available units?
290 Corey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 Corey Road have?
Some of 290 Corey Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Corey Road currently offering any rent specials?
290 Corey Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Corey Road pet-friendly?
No, 290 Corey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 290 Corey Road offer parking?
No, 290 Corey Road does not offer parking.
Does 290 Corey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Corey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Corey Road have a pool?
Yes, 290 Corey Road has a pool.
Does 290 Corey Road have accessible units?
No, 290 Corey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Corey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Corey Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 290 Corey Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity