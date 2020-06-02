All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

29 Mount Hood Rd.

29 Mount Hood Road · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 Mount Hood Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This a great 1 bedroom condo with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The condo features Gass Range,Hardwood Floors,New/Renovated Kitchen,Separate Kitchen,Video walk-through on YouTube,Laundry in Building and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Mount Hood Rd. have any available units?
29 Mount Hood Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Mount Hood Rd. have?
Some of 29 Mount Hood Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Mount Hood Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
29 Mount Hood Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Mount Hood Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Mount Hood Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 29 Mount Hood Rd. offer parking?
No, 29 Mount Hood Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 29 Mount Hood Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Mount Hood Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Mount Hood Rd. have a pool?
No, 29 Mount Hood Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 29 Mount Hood Rd. have accessible units?
No, 29 Mount Hood Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Mount Hood Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Mount Hood Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
