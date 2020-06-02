Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
29 Gerald Rd.
29 Gerald Road
·
No Longer Available

Location
29 Gerald Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This a great 4 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features Gas Range,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Building,Porch and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29 Gerald Rd. have any available units?
29 Gerald Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 29 Gerald Rd. have?
Some of 29 Gerald Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 29 Gerald Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
29 Gerald Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Gerald Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Gerald Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 29 Gerald Rd. offer parking?
No, 29 Gerald Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 29 Gerald Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Gerald Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Gerald Rd. have a pool?
No, 29 Gerald Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 29 Gerald Rd. have accessible units?
No, 29 Gerald Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Gerald Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Gerald Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
