Home
/
Boston, MA
/
289 Newbury St Apt 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
289 Newbury St Apt 2
289 Newbury Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
289 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great brownstone around the corner from the Prudential. Unit includes heat and hot water, and laundry in building. Includes heat and hot water, laundry in building, 7/1 move-in
(RLNE5874615)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 289 Newbury St Apt 2 have any available units?
289 Newbury St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 289 Newbury St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
289 Newbury St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Newbury St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 289 Newbury St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 289 Newbury St Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 289 Newbury St Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 289 Newbury St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 289 Newbury St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Newbury St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 289 Newbury St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 289 Newbury St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 289 Newbury St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Newbury St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 Newbury St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Newbury St Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 Newbury St Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
