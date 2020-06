Amenities

Make this lovely two-room studio your new home! Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Updated bathroom. Common backyard. Fabulous location! Walking distance to all Southie's hot spots, as well as the Carson Beach and Andrew Square T stop (red line)! On street parking with a resident sticker. Easy access to highways. This is a commuter's dream! Only 1st and last month to move in, NO BROKERS FEE!!! Come check it out - this will not last!!!



Terms: One year lease