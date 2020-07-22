284 Sumner St 3.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous, newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment, top floor steps to Maverick Station! This apartment has laundry in the building, hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, similar to the same developers sample pics here. This unit has a PRIVATE ROOF DECK with unbelievable views of downtown Boston! Roof decks are RARE in this area, call to see this place today! Available September 1st, and a short commute to Suffolk and Emerson, not to mention the financial district downtown!iP