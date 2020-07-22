All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 21 2020 at 8:37 AM

284 Sumner St 3

284 Sumner St · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

284 Sumner St, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment, top floor steps to Maverick Station! This apartment has laundry in the building, hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, similar to the same developers sample pics here. This unit has a PRIVATE ROOF DECK with unbelievable views of downtown Boston! Roof decks are RARE in this area, call to see this place today! Available September 1st, and a short commute to Suffolk and Emerson, not to mention the financial district downtown!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 284 Sumner St 3 have any available units?
284 Sumner St 3 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 284 Sumner St 3 have?
Some of 284 Sumner St 3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 Sumner St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
284 Sumner St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Sumner St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 284 Sumner St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 284 Sumner St 3 offer parking?
No, 284 Sumner St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 284 Sumner St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 Sumner St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Sumner St 3 have a pool?
No, 284 Sumner St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 284 Sumner St 3 have accessible units?
No, 284 Sumner St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Sumner St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 284 Sumner St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

