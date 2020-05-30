All apartments in Boston
28 Phillips St Apt 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

28 Phillips St Apt 3

28 Phillips Street · (617) 875-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Phillips Street, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,993

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
3 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful bright and sunny renovated 3 bed on Phillips on 3rd floor. Equal size bedrooms all with closets, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Full modern kitchen with granite countertops, dishwasher and disposal. Heat/hot water included. Common laundry in building. Close to MGH, CHarles Street, Newbury STreet, Boston Commons, Red LINE, Green LIne and everything Boston has to offer.

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Phillips St Apt 3 have any available units?
28 Phillips St Apt 3 has a unit available for $3,993 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Phillips St Apt 3 have?
Some of 28 Phillips St Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Phillips St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
28 Phillips St Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Phillips St Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 28 Phillips St Apt 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 28 Phillips St Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 28 Phillips St Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 28 Phillips St Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Phillips St Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Phillips St Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 28 Phillips St Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 28 Phillips St Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 28 Phillips St Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Phillips St Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Phillips St Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.
