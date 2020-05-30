28 Phillips St Apt 3

Amenities
3 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful bright and sunny renovated 3 bed on Phillips on 3rd floor. Equal size bedrooms all with closets, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Full modern kitchen with granite countertops, dishwasher and disposal. Heat/hot water included. Common laundry in building. Close to MGH, CHarles Street, Newbury STreet, Boston Commons, Red LINE, Green LIne and everything Boston has to offer.
Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5732999)