Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

28 Hillside

28 Hillside Street · No Longer Available
Location

28 Hillside Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Hillside have any available units?
28 Hillside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 28 Hillside currently offering any rent specials?
28 Hillside isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Hillside pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Hillside is pet friendly.
Does 28 Hillside offer parking?
No, 28 Hillside does not offer parking.
Does 28 Hillside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Hillside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Hillside have a pool?
No, 28 Hillside does not have a pool.
Does 28 Hillside have accessible units?
No, 28 Hillside does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Hillside have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Hillside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Hillside have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Hillside does not have units with air conditioning.
