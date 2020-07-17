28 Colborne Rd.

Amenities

Lovely two bedroom apartment for rent. Eat-in kitchen is equipped with dishwasher and disposal. Hardwood flooring, wainscoting and moldings throughout. Ceramic tiled bath. Each bedroom has a double closet. Great layout. This building is professionally managed and landscaped. Just a couple minutes' walk to the T, close to Allston Village, Brighton Center, and Cleveland Circle. Whole Foods, Chansky's, and cafes and shops all close by. Great neighborhood! Laundry is located on this first floor. Parking available out back (first-come, first-serve basis). Heat and hot water included in the rent.