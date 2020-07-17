All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 28 Colborne Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
28 Colborne Rd.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

28 Colborne Rd.

28 Colborne Road · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

28 Colborne Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Lovely two bedroom apartment for rent. Eat-in kitchen is equipped with dishwasher and disposal. Hardwood flooring, wainscoting and moldings throughout. Ceramic tiled bath. Each bedroom has a double closet. Great layout. This building is professionally managed and landscaped. Just a couple minutes' walk to the T, close to Allston Village, Brighton Center, and Cleveland Circle. Whole Foods, Chansky's, and cafes and shops all close by. Great neighborhood! Laundry is located on this first floor. Parking available out back (first-come, first-serve basis). Heat and hot water included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Colborne Rd. have any available units?
28 Colborne Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Colborne Rd. have?
Some of 28 Colborne Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Colborne Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
28 Colborne Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Colborne Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Colborne Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 28 Colborne Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 28 Colborne Rd. offers parking.
Does 28 Colborne Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Colborne Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Colborne Rd. have a pool?
No, 28 Colborne Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 28 Colborne Rd. have accessible units?
No, 28 Colborne Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Colborne Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Colborne Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 28 Colborne Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity