28 Atlantic

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pool air conditioning elevator 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator on-site laundry pool

Spacious Loft like one bedroom at prestigious Lewis Wharf. This Sun filled Unit with stunning Boston/Harbor City views features an open floor plan, timber beam ceilings, exposed brick walls, gleaming Hardwood floors throughout, Kitchen with SS appliances, storage, Central Air Conditioning and a bar area with wine cooler. Warm and inviting bedroom with ample of closet space. The Lewis Wharf complex offers a 24 Hour concierge, security, a harbor-side outdoor swimming pool,beautiful gardens and a rooftop laundry room. Rent includes Heat, Hot Water, Electric, Gas and Water and A/C and it is only blocks to North End, Financial District, Faneuil Hall, Downtown, and close to Red Line T stop.This building has adopted a very proactive policy toward Covid-19 with cleaning the common areas and the door knobs everyday, delivery boxes and sanitizing some areas with UV lights.