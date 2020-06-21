All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

28 Atlantic

28 Atlantic Avenue · (617) 229-9770
Location

28 Atlantic Avenue, Boston, MA 02110
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
elevator
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Spacious Loft like one bedroom at prestigious Lewis Wharf. This Sun filled Unit with stunning Boston/Harbor City views features an open floor plan, timber beam ceilings, exposed brick walls, gleaming Hardwood floors throughout, Kitchen with SS appliances, storage, Central Air Conditioning and a bar area with wine cooler. Warm and inviting bedroom with ample of closet space. The Lewis Wharf complex offers a 24 Hour concierge, security, a harbor-side outdoor swimming pool,beautiful gardens and a rooftop laundry room. Rent includes Heat, Hot Water, Electric, Gas and Water and A/C and it is only blocks to North End, Financial District, Faneuil Hall, Downtown, and close to Red Line T stop.This building has adopted a very proactive policy toward Covid-19 with cleaning the common areas and the door knobs everyday, delivery boxes and sanitizing some areas with UV lights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Atlantic have any available units?
28 Atlantic has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Atlantic have?
Some of 28 Atlantic's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Atlantic currently offering any rent specials?
28 Atlantic isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Atlantic pet-friendly?
No, 28 Atlantic is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 28 Atlantic offer parking?
No, 28 Atlantic does not offer parking.
Does 28 Atlantic have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Atlantic does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Atlantic have a pool?
Yes, 28 Atlantic has a pool.
Does 28 Atlantic have accessible units?
No, 28 Atlantic does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Atlantic have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Atlantic does not have units with dishwashers.
