279 Beacon Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

79 Beacon Street Apt #1, Boston, MA 02116 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 06/03/2020. No pets allowed. Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms available 9/1. Enter parlor level with soaring 12 ceilings and large bay windows with plenty of direct sunlight. Open floor plan offers a spacious living/dining area with fireplace and a recently renovated kitchen with stone counters, a convenient breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. One full bathroom completes this level. Lower level has two large bedrooms, one of which offers bay windows and a beautiful brick fireplace. Both bedrooms offer plenty of closet space. Additional storage, second full bathroom & access to common laundry also on this level. 1 parking space available for additional $350. Brand new heating system. Heat & hot water included. Enjoy access to all the Back Bay and Boston has to offer with a Walk Score of 89, Transit Score of 96 & Bike Score of 91. Steps to the Charles River Esplanade, Newbury Street, the Boston Common & Public Garden. Inquire for virtual tour. Floor plan attached [ Published 22-Jun-20 / ID 3573408 ]