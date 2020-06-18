All apartments in Boston
278 Corey
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

278 Corey

278 Corey Street · No Longer Available
Location

278 Corey Street, Boston, MA 02132
Brook Farm

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 65  Washington St @ Corey Rd (0.31 mi)Tram: B  Allston Street (0.20 mi)Bus: 57  Cambridge St @ Gordon St (0.50 mi)Tram: C  Washington Square (0.44 mi)Bus: 66  Harvard St @ Verndale St (0.40 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 Corey have any available units?
278 Corey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 278 Corey currently offering any rent specials?
278 Corey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Corey pet-friendly?
No, 278 Corey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 278 Corey offer parking?
No, 278 Corey does not offer parking.
Does 278 Corey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 Corey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Corey have a pool?
No, 278 Corey does not have a pool.
Does 278 Corey have accessible units?
No, 278 Corey does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Corey have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 Corey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 278 Corey have units with air conditioning?
No, 278 Corey does not have units with air conditioning.
