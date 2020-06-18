Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 278 Corey.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
278 Corey
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
278 Corey
278 Corey Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Brook Farm
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
278 Corey Street, Boston, MA 02132
Brook Farm
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 65 Washington St @ Corey Rd (0.31 mi)Tram: B Allston Street (0.20 mi)Bus: 57 Cambridge St @ Gordon St (0.50 mi)Tram: C Washington Square (0.44 mi)Bus: 66 Harvard St @ Verndale St (0.40 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 278 Corey have any available units?
278 Corey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 278 Corey currently offering any rent specials?
278 Corey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Corey pet-friendly?
No, 278 Corey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 278 Corey offer parking?
No, 278 Corey does not offer parking.
Does 278 Corey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 Corey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Corey have a pool?
No, 278 Corey does not have a pool.
Does 278 Corey have accessible units?
No, 278 Corey does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Corey have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 Corey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 278 Corey have units with air conditioning?
No, 278 Corey does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College