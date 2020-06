Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Jeffries Point 2.5BD/1BA features gleaming hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious living room, two bedrooms and an additional office/study - can be used as a small third bedroom, close to Maverick station, pet friendly, laundromat close by. Available 8/1, no utilities included, video tour available.



Terms: One year lease