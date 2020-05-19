All apartments in Boston
270 Newbury Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

270 Newbury Street

270 Newbury Street · (617) 602-5499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

270 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
70 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116 - 1 BR 1 BA Brownstone. Listing uploaded and marketed by Carl Stephens, Red Tree Real Estate, (617) 602-5499. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: allowed. ID: 149884144 Rent: $2,800 / Month Beds: 1 Bath: 1 Available Date: 08/01/2020 Pet: Pet Friendly Rent Includes:: Heat, Hot Water, Electricity Pet friendly apartment on Boston's famed Newbury Street for rent. Heat and hot water included in the price of rent. Close to hundreds of chic shops and restaurants. Just a stone's throw from the Comm. Ave. Mall and the Boston Common. Green Line nearby. Great commute downtown. Immediate access to I-93, the Mass Pike, and Storrow Drive. For more details and private showing call me Carl Stephens, (617) 602-5499 193 Harvard St. Brookline, Ma 02446 [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3537992 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Newbury Street have any available units?
270 Newbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 270 Newbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
270 Newbury Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Newbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 270 Newbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 270 Newbury Street offer parking?
No, 270 Newbury Street does not offer parking.
Does 270 Newbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Newbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Newbury Street have a pool?
No, 270 Newbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 270 Newbury Street have accessible units?
No, 270 Newbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Newbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 Newbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Newbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 Newbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.
