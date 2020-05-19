270 Newbury Street

Amenities

70 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116 - 1 BR 1 BA Brownstone. Listing uploaded and marketed by Carl Stephens, Red Tree Real Estate, (617) 602-5499. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: allowed. ID: 149884144 Rent: $2,800 / Month Beds: 1 Bath: 1 Available Date: 08/01/2020 Pet: Pet Friendly Rent Includes:: Heat, Hot Water, Electricity Pet friendly apartment on Boston's famed Newbury Street for rent. Heat and hot water included in the price of rent. Close to hundreds of chic shops and restaurants. Just a stone's throw from the Comm. Ave. Mall and the Boston Common. Green Line nearby. Great commute downtown. Immediate access to I-93, the Mass Pike, and Storrow Drive. For more details and private showing call me Carl Stephens, (617) 602-5499 193 Harvard St. Brookline, Ma 02446 [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3537992 ]