in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available 09/01/20 RARE FIND! 2 BEDROOM IN CHARLESTOWN!



Very large 2 bed on Main St. New eat-in-kitchen and new tiled bath. Conveniently located close to shopping and MBTA transportation. Easy access to highways. Brand New Coin Op laundry in basement. Located within a 7 minute walk to the "T" and 3 minute walk to Whole Foods Supermarket. The apartment itself boasts hardwood floors throughout along with the fully applianced modern kitchen and bath. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances that includes a full size fridge, dishwasher, disposal, electric range and over the range microwave. Laundry room located in the building. Located in a 5 unit brick building on the top floor. Professionally managed 24/7. Only water is included in the rent. heat not included in the rent. Energy Efficient Electric Heating Elements installed. Please see the 3D video and 3D model!

ASK MICHAEL FOR THE 3D VIDEO OR FOR A PRIVATE TOUR! 978 648 8671

