262 Market St.

This Brighton 3 bedroom apartment features fully applianced kitchen and lacks nothing! Tenant pays electric and gas, landlord pays for cold water and trash - laundry is in unit, and apartment features inclosed porch and exposed porch. Dogs are considered for extra rent on a case by case basis. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants in Brighton Center. Easy commute to downtown Boston, and Saint Elizabeths Medical Center! 3 off street parking spots are included in the rent. Bus: 57, Cambridge St @ Sparhawk St (0.29 mi) Bus: 64, N Beacon @ Market St (0.18 mi) Bus: 86, Market St @ Gardena St (0.04 mi) Bus: 501, 7 Winship St (0.33 mi) Bus: 65, Washington St @ Shepard St (0.37 mi)



Terms: One year lease