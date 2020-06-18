All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 262 Market St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
262 Market St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

262 Market St.

262 Market Street · (302) 381-8752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Oak Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

262 Market Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This Brighton 3 bedroom apartment features fully applianced kitchen and lacks nothing! Tenant pays electric and gas, landlord pays for cold water and trash - laundry is in unit, and apartment features inclosed porch and exposed porch. Dogs are considered for extra rent on a case by case basis. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants in Brighton Center. Easy commute to downtown Boston, and Saint Elizabeths Medical Center! 3 off street parking spots are included in the rent. Bus: 57, Cambridge St @ Sparhawk St (0.29 mi) Bus: 64, N Beacon @ Market St (0.18 mi) Bus: 86, Market St @ Gardena St (0.04 mi) Bus: 501, 7 Winship St (0.33 mi) Bus: 65, Washington St @ Shepard St (0.37 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Market St. have any available units?
262 Market St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 Market St. have?
Some of 262 Market St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 Market St. currently offering any rent specials?
262 Market St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Market St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 262 Market St. is pet friendly.
Does 262 Market St. offer parking?
Yes, 262 Market St. does offer parking.
Does 262 Market St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 262 Market St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Market St. have a pool?
No, 262 Market St. does not have a pool.
Does 262 Market St. have accessible units?
No, 262 Market St. does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Market St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 Market St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 262 Market St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street
Boston, MA 02108
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity