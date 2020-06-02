All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 261 Havre St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
261 Havre St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

261 Havre St.

261 Havre Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

261 Havre Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
East Boston 4 bed / 1 bath apartment for rent, close to the Blue Line. Just a quick T ride and you're downtown! The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave. Ceramic tiled bath and gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. Large windows provide a lot of natural sunlight. Good-sized bedrooms. This apartment is professionally-managed. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. East Boston is a great part of town. This building is close to the beach and nearby to dozens of fantastic restaurants. Call today to set you're appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Havre St. have any available units?
261 Havre St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 261 Havre St. have?
Some of 261 Havre St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Havre St. currently offering any rent specials?
261 Havre St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Havre St. pet-friendly?
No, 261 Havre St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 261 Havre St. offer parking?
Yes, 261 Havre St. does offer parking.
Does 261 Havre St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Havre St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Havre St. have a pool?
No, 261 Havre St. does not have a pool.
Does 261 Havre St. have accessible units?
No, 261 Havre St. does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Havre St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 Havre St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 261 Havre St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity