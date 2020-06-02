All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 26 Sussex.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
26 Sussex
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

26 Sussex

26 Sussex Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Lower Roxbury
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26 Sussex Street, Boston, MA 02120
Lower Roxbury

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in Roxbury. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Sussex have any available units?
26 Sussex doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 26 Sussex currently offering any rent specials?
26 Sussex isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Sussex pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Sussex is pet friendly.
Does 26 Sussex offer parking?
No, 26 Sussex does not offer parking.
Does 26 Sussex have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Sussex does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Sussex have a pool?
No, 26 Sussex does not have a pool.
Does 26 Sussex have accessible units?
No, 26 Sussex does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Sussex have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Sussex does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Sussex have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Sussex does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College