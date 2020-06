Amenities

3-D VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://3dapartment.com/greater-boston/boston/egleston-square/school-street-26/3/MzMzNS9iMDMzZTYvbS8zMi8zNw== AVAILABLE NOW. MARCH & APRIL FREE. OWNER PAYS FULL BROKER FEE!! Beautiful 2.5 bedroom, 1 bath on the second floor in a multi-family house located in Dudley Square in Jamaica Plain/Roxbury line. Unit features a living room and kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station and bus-lines. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable.