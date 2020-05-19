26 Hichborn st.

Amenities

** FEE PAID BY LANDLORD**ONE MONTH FREE** loft style studio apartment in a brand-new luxury building in the heart of Boston’s newest development” Boston Landing”. This home designed to exceed your expectations of modern feel and comfortable convenience. It features an open floor plan, custom kitchen with gas stove, high-end finishes throughout, quartz countertops, high ceilings, central A/C, in-unit laundry, floor to ceiling windows to enjoy all the natural sunlight. Enjoy beautiful common roof deck overlooking Boston skyline. Building located close to Commuter rail station as well as easy access to Storrow drive and Mass Pike and several great restaurants and Stop & Shop. Garage parking spot available for $250 a month.