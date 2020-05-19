All apartments in Boston
26 Hichborn st.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

26 Hichborn st

26 Hichborn Street · (978) 369-5775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Hichborn Street, Boston, MA 02135
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** FEE PAID BY LANDLORD**ONE MONTH FREE** loft style studio apartment in a brand-new luxury building in the heart of Boston’s newest development” Boston Landing”. This home designed to exceed your expectations of modern feel and comfortable convenience. It features an open floor plan, custom kitchen with gas stove, high-end finishes throughout, quartz countertops, high ceilings, central A/C, in-unit laundry, floor to ceiling windows to enjoy all the natural sunlight. Enjoy beautiful common roof deck overlooking Boston skyline. Building located close to Commuter rail station as well as easy access to Storrow drive and Mass Pike and several great restaurants and Stop & Shop. Garage parking spot available for $250 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 26 Hichborn st have any available units?
26 Hichborn st has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Hichborn st have?
Some of 26 Hichborn st's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Hichborn st currently offering any rent specials?
26 Hichborn st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Hichborn st pet-friendly?
No, 26 Hichborn st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 26 Hichborn st offer parking?
Yes, 26 Hichborn st does offer parking.
Does 26 Hichborn st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Hichborn st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Hichborn st have a pool?
No, 26 Hichborn st does not have a pool.
Does 26 Hichborn st have accessible units?
No, 26 Hichborn st does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Hichborn st have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Hichborn st does not have units with dishwashers.

