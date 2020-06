Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 5 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in the heart of Roxbury Crossing. This townhouse features a living room updated kitchen and bath. Wall-to-wall carpeting and hardwood floors throughout. Laundry on-site. 2 off-street parking included in the rent. Literally less than 10 minutes walk to Roxbury Crossing orange line train station. Easy access to the restaurants shops and stores. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord