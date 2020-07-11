257 Northampton Street

Amenities

1 Single Garage Parking space -INCLUDED in rent. Fabulous South End loft at The Modern for Sep 1 move in! Over 1000 sq ft in this new building just constructed in 2011 gives you two bedrooms, one and one half baths, super modern living space with gorgeous hardwood floors, high end chef's kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit, central a/c and one garage parking space! Heat and Hot water included in rent ! Also has a private balcony with city views and a huge common roof deck complete with grilling station. Just steps from all the South End has to offer including the T which is less than 1/4 mile away, grocery stores and much more! Available Sep. 1 !