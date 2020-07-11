All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

257 Northampton Street

257 Northampton Street · (617) 861-3636
Location

257 Northampton Street, Boston, MA 02118
Lower Roxbury

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1 Single Garage Parking space -INCLUDED in rent. Fabulous South End loft at The Modern for Sep 1 move in! Over 1000 sq ft in this new building just constructed in 2011 gives you two bedrooms, one and one half baths, super modern living space with gorgeous hardwood floors, high end chef's kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit, central a/c and one garage parking space! Heat and Hot water included in rent ! Also has a private balcony with city views and a huge common roof deck complete with grilling station. Just steps from all the South End has to offer including the T which is less than 1/4 mile away, grocery stores and much more! Available Sep. 1 !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Northampton Street have any available units?
257 Northampton Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 Northampton Street have?
Some of 257 Northampton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Northampton Street currently offering any rent specials?
257 Northampton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Northampton Street pet-friendly?
No, 257 Northampton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 257 Northampton Street offer parking?
Yes, 257 Northampton Street offers parking.
Does 257 Northampton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 Northampton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Northampton Street have a pool?
No, 257 Northampton Street does not have a pool.
Does 257 Northampton Street have accessible units?
No, 257 Northampton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Northampton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 Northampton Street has units with dishwashers.
