Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

255 Paris

255 Paris Street · (781) 690-6203
Location

255 Paris Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
yoga
Located in Boston's trendiest new neighborhood, this newly renovated (to the studs) 4 bedroom 2 full bath offers lots of light and a huge backyard & deck. Open kitchen and living room layout with high ceilings. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located in unit! Central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout complete this rare offering. PLUS there is a large PRIVATE enclosed back deck available for each unit. Airport T stop is only two blocks from your front door which offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle service to all major airlines. 2 stops on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, 3 stops to State Street. Also less than a 10 minute walk to the newly done Piers Park and East Boston Greenway. Rino's famous restaurant, Angela's Cafe, grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio and restaurants all within a few blocks from your front door.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Paris have any available units?
255 Paris has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Paris have?
Some of 255 Paris's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Paris currently offering any rent specials?
255 Paris isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Paris pet-friendly?
No, 255 Paris is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 255 Paris offer parking?
No, 255 Paris does not offer parking.
Does 255 Paris have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 Paris offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Paris have a pool?
No, 255 Paris does not have a pool.
Does 255 Paris have accessible units?
No, 255 Paris does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Paris have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Paris has units with dishwashers.
