Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

254 Friend St.

254 Friend Street · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

254 Friend Street, Boston, MA 02114
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in North End. The apartment features Central Air,Dishwasher,Elevator,Granite Counter Tops,Large Unit!,Laundry in Building,may be avail 6/1 or 7/1,NO UNDERGRADS and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Friend St. have any available units?
254 Friend St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 Friend St. have?
Some of 254 Friend St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Friend St. currently offering any rent specials?
254 Friend St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Friend St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 Friend St. is pet friendly.
Does 254 Friend St. offer parking?
No, 254 Friend St. does not offer parking.
Does 254 Friend St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Friend St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Friend St. have a pool?
No, 254 Friend St. does not have a pool.
Does 254 Friend St. have accessible units?
No, 254 Friend St. does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Friend St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 Friend St. has units with dishwashers.
