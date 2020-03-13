25 Chester St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities on-site laundry

Boston University Area West Campus, Packards Corner, near Harvard Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue an Brighton Avenue's. 98% walk score! Walk to shops, bars, restaurants, Longwood Medical Area, Boston University, an excellent walking, bus and train commuting location. Inside the home find 3.5 bedrooms, heat and hot water included, laundry in building, wall maintained building, large condominium with three large bedrooms and one smaller size bedroom, new bathroom ceramic tile floor and walls, toilet and vanity. Won't last long, call today!



Terms: One year lease