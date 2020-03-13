All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 AM

25 Chester St.

25 Chester Street · (617) 396-7181
Location

25 Chester Street, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Boston University Area West Campus, Packards Corner, near Harvard Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue an Brighton Avenue's. 98% walk score! Walk to shops, bars, restaurants, Longwood Medical Area, Boston University, an excellent walking, bus and train commuting location. Inside the home find 3.5 bedrooms, heat and hot water included, laundry in building, wall maintained building, large condominium with three large bedrooms and one smaller size bedroom, new bathroom ceramic tile floor and walls, toilet and vanity. Won't last long, call today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Chester St. have any available units?
25 Chester St. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Chester St. have?
Some of 25 Chester St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Chester St. currently offering any rent specials?
25 Chester St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Chester St. pet-friendly?
No, 25 Chester St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 25 Chester St. offer parking?
No, 25 Chester St. does not offer parking.
Does 25 Chester St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Chester St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Chester St. have a pool?
No, 25 Chester St. does not have a pool.
Does 25 Chester St. have accessible units?
No, 25 Chester St. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Chester St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Chester St. has units with dishwashers.
