Home
/
Boston, MA
/
249 Emerson St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
249 Emerson St.
249 Emerson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
249 Emerson Street, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill
Amenities
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This is beautiful renovated 4 bedroom with 2 full baths. Near plenty of food and life. Close to bus. Cat ok!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 249 Emerson St. have any available units?
249 Emerson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 249 Emerson St. currently offering any rent specials?
249 Emerson St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Emerson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 Emerson St. is pet friendly.
Does 249 Emerson St. offer parking?
No, 249 Emerson St. does not offer parking.
Does 249 Emerson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Emerson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Emerson St. have a pool?
No, 249 Emerson St. does not have a pool.
Does 249 Emerson St. have accessible units?
No, 249 Emerson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Emerson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 Emerson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Emerson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 Emerson St. does not have units with air conditioning.
