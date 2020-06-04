All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 247 Emerson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
247 Emerson
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

247 Emerson

247 Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Telegraph Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

247 Emerson Street, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 11  E 8th St @ L St (0.20 mi)Bus: 10  E Broadway @ L St (0.10 mi)Bus: 9  L St @ E 2nd St (0.22 mi)Bus: 7  L St @ Broadway (0.11 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Emerson have any available units?
247 Emerson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 247 Emerson currently offering any rent specials?
247 Emerson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Emerson pet-friendly?
No, 247 Emerson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 247 Emerson offer parking?
No, 247 Emerson does not offer parking.
Does 247 Emerson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Emerson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Emerson have a pool?
No, 247 Emerson does not have a pool.
Does 247 Emerson have accessible units?
No, 247 Emerson does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Emerson have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 Emerson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 Emerson have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 Emerson does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College