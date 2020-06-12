All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 20 2020 at 6:54 PM

244 Market Street

244 Market Street · (617) 903-8940
Location

244 Market Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
44 Market Street Apt #2, Boston, MA 02135 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 06/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. RENOVATED OPEN LAYOUT 3 BEDRM June 1st Hardwoods Throughout SUNNY, Top Floor Stainless Appliances, Dishwasher, Disposal Laundry on site Central A/C Parking Included ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE BY REQUEST *** [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3594413 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Market Street have any available units?
244 Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 Market Street have?
Some of 244 Market Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
244 Market Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 244 Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 244 Market Street does offer parking.
Does 244 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Market Street have a pool?
No, 244 Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 244 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 244 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Market Street has units with dishwashers.
