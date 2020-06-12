244 Market Street

Amenities
44 Market Street Apt #2, Boston, MA 02135 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 06/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. RENOVATED OPEN LAYOUT 3 BEDRM June 1st Hardwoods Throughout SUNNY, Top Floor Stainless Appliances, Dishwasher, Disposal Laundry on site Central A/C Parking Included ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE BY REQUEST *** [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3594413 ]