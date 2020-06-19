244 Hanover Apartments

Amenities
Be the first to make this large one bedroom apartment your home in a boutique, new construction building in the heart of Boston's North End. These apartment homes allow for ease of living with an attached parking garage, elevator access, in home washer/dryers, air conditioning, and brand new appliances. Floor to ceiling windows illuminate the open kitchen, large living room and ample bedroom featuring a walk-in closet. The kitchen features a large island and gas stove. Garage parking is available for lease. Inquire about 2 bedroom floor plans and pricing. Building is currently completing construction and may be available earlier.
***360 Degree Virtual Tour Available Upon Request***