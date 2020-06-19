All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:22 AM

244 Hanover Apartments

244 Hanover Street · (617) 958-5278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
No rent until September.
Location

244 Hanover Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Hanover-220 · Avail. now

$3,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit Hanover-320 · Avail. now

$3,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit Hanover-620 · Avail. now

$3,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit Hanover-230 · Avail. now

$3,895

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit Hanover-330 · Avail. now

$4,195

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 771 sqft

Unit Hanover-430 · Avail. now

$4,295

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 771 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 244 Hanover Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
bike storage
key fob access
lobby
Be the first to make this large one bedroom apartment your home in a boutique, new construction building in the heart of Boston's North End. These apartment homes allow for ease of living with an attached parking garage, elevator access, in home washer/dryers, air conditioning, and brand new appliances. Floor to ceiling windows illuminate the open kitchen, large living room and ample bedroom featuring a walk-in closet. The kitchen features a large island and gas stove. Garage parking is available for lease. Inquire about 2 bedroom floor plans and pricing. Building is currently completing construction and may be available earlier.

***360 Degree Virtual Tour Available Upon Request***

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: First month's rent, Security Deposit, and $100 key fee.
Pets Allowed: dogs
restrictions: Weight and Breed Restrictions apply. Call now for details!
Dogs
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage parking: $395/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Hanover Apartments have any available units?
244 Hanover Apartments has 16 units available starting at $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 Hanover Apartments have?
Some of 244 Hanover Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Hanover Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
244 Hanover Apartments is offering the following rent specials: No rent until September.
Is 244 Hanover Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Hanover Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 244 Hanover Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 244 Hanover Apartments offers parking.
Does 244 Hanover Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 Hanover Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Hanover Apartments have a pool?
No, 244 Hanover Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 244 Hanover Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 244 Hanover Apartments has accessible units.
Does 244 Hanover Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Hanover Apartments has units with dishwashers.
