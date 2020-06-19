244 Hanover Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bike storage key fob access lobby

Be the first to make this large one bedroom apartment your home in a boutique, new construction building in the heart of Boston's North End. These apartment homes allow for ease of living with an attached parking garage, elevator access, in home washer/dryers, air conditioning, and brand new appliances. Floor to ceiling windows illuminate the open kitchen, large living room and ample bedroom featuring a walk-in closet. The kitchen features a large island and gas stove. Garage parking is available for lease. Inquire about 2 bedroom floor plans and pricing. Building is currently completing construction and may be available earlier.



***360 Degree Virtual Tour Available Upon Request***