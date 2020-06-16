244 Hanover

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

Be the first to make this bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment your home in a boutique, new construction building in the heart of Boston's North End. These apartment homes allow for ease of living with an attached parking garage, elevator access, in home washer/dryers, air conditioning, and brand new appliances. Floor to ceiling windows illuminate the open kitchen / living room. Garage parking is available for lease for an additional $450/month. Building is currently completing construction and may be available earlier. ***360 Degree Tour Available Upon Request*** null



Terms: One year lease