Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

244 Hanover

244 Hanover Street · (617) 267-3485
Location

244 Hanover Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Be the first to make this bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment your home in a boutique, new construction building in the heart of Boston's North End. These apartment homes allow for ease of living with an attached parking garage, elevator access, in home washer/dryers, air conditioning, and brand new appliances. Floor to ceiling windows illuminate the open kitchen / living room. Garage parking is available for lease for an additional $450/month. Building is currently completing construction and may be available earlier. ***360 Degree Tour Available Upon Request*** null

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Hanover have any available units?
244 Hanover has a unit available for $4,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 Hanover have?
Some of 244 Hanover's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Hanover currently offering any rent specials?
244 Hanover isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Hanover pet-friendly?
No, 244 Hanover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 244 Hanover offer parking?
Yes, 244 Hanover does offer parking.
Does 244 Hanover have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 Hanover offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Hanover have a pool?
No, 244 Hanover does not have a pool.
Does 244 Hanover have accessible units?
No, 244 Hanover does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Hanover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Hanover has units with dishwashers.
