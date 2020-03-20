240 Heath Street

Amenities

40 Heath Street Apt #13, Boston, MA 02130 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 07/01/2020. No pets allowed. Welcome to this beautiful loft style 2 + study/1.5 bath home in the Jefferson Schoolhouse Building located on Heath St. This spacious 1100 sq ft duplex with 14' ceilings is a perfect blend of style, comfort and convenience. The main floor features a sun-drenched open concept living area perfect for entertaining. An updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample cabinet space, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. Additionally there is a contemporary powder room on this floor. The upper level offers 2 spacious bedrooms with abundant closets, a full bath, in-unit laundry with extra storage. An office/study is also located on this level. This home comes with an additional private storage. Professionally managed with on-site superintendent for your convenience. You will love this A+ location in JP with easy access to Green & Orange T, Longwood Medical Area, Brookline Village, the Arnold Arboretum and Jamaica Pond, just a few blocks away from WholeFoods and amazing local restaurants. Parking is available. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3592601 ]