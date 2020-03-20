All apartments in Boston
Location

240 Heath Street, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
40 Heath Street Apt #13, Boston, MA 02130 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 07/01/2020. No pets allowed. Welcome to this beautiful loft style 2 + study/1.5 bath home in the Jefferson Schoolhouse Building located on Heath St. This spacious 1100 sq ft duplex with 14' ceilings is a perfect blend of style, comfort and convenience. The main floor features a sun-drenched open concept living area perfect for entertaining. An updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample cabinet space, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. Additionally there is a contemporary powder room on this floor. The upper level offers 2 spacious bedrooms with abundant closets, a full bath, in-unit laundry with extra storage. An office/study is also located on this level. This home comes with an additional private storage. Professionally managed with on-site superintendent for your convenience. You will love this A+ location in JP with easy access to Green & Orange T, Longwood Medical Area, Brookline Village, the Arnold Arboretum and Jamaica Pond, just a few blocks away from WholeFoods and amazing local restaurants. Parking is available. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3592601 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Heath Street have any available units?
240 Heath Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Heath Street have?
Some of 240 Heath Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Heath Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 Heath Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Heath Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 Heath Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 240 Heath Street offer parking?
Yes, 240 Heath Street does offer parking.
Does 240 Heath Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Heath Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Heath Street have a pool?
No, 240 Heath Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 Heath Street have accessible units?
No, 240 Heath Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Heath Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Heath Street has units with dishwashers.
