24 Sidlaw Road

4 Sidlaw Road Apt #6, Boston, MA 02135 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. ADORABLE Studio with ALCOVE and Eat in Kitchen Sep. 1st * Hardwood Floors * Second floor unit * Updated kitchen and bathroom * Dishwasher * Eat-in kitchen * High ceilings * Walk-in closet * Laundry on site * Heat / hot water included Sorry: no undergrads, no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584871 ]