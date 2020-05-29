All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

24 Sidlaw Road

24 Sidlaw Road · (617) 903-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Sidlaw Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4 Sidlaw Road Apt #6, Boston, MA 02135 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. ADORABLE Studio with ALCOVE and Eat in Kitchen Sep. 1st * Hardwood Floors * Second floor unit * Updated kitchen and bathroom * Dishwasher * Eat-in kitchen * High ceilings * Walk-in closet * Laundry on site * Heat / hot water included Sorry: no undergrads, no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584871 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Sidlaw Road have any available units?
24 Sidlaw Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Sidlaw Road have?
Some of 24 Sidlaw Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Sidlaw Road currently offering any rent specials?
24 Sidlaw Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Sidlaw Road pet-friendly?
No, 24 Sidlaw Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 24 Sidlaw Road offer parking?
No, 24 Sidlaw Road does not offer parking.
Does 24 Sidlaw Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Sidlaw Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Sidlaw Road have a pool?
No, 24 Sidlaw Road does not have a pool.
Does 24 Sidlaw Road have accessible units?
No, 24 Sidlaw Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Sidlaw Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Sidlaw Road has units with dishwashers.
