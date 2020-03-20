24 Ransom Road

Amenities

4 Ransom Road Apt #6R, Boston, MA 02135 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. ADORABLE SUNNY 2 BEDROOM AVAILABLE 9/1 - Adorable 2 Bedroom for Rent - Hardwood Floors - Sunny unit - Modern kitchen & bathroom - Dishwasher - Laundry on site - Parking available for rent Sorry: no undergrads, no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584875 ]