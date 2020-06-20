24 Joy Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

4 Joy Street, Boston, MA 02114 - 0 BR 1 BA Brownstone. Listing uploaded and marketed by Carl Stephens, Red Tree Real Estate, (617) 602-5499. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. ID: 148953762 Rent: $2,150 / Month Beds: 0 Bath: 1 Available Date: 09/01/2020 Pet: Pet Friendly Rent Includes:: Heat, Hot Water This Beacon Hill studio is pet friendly and has heat and hot water included in the rent. Hardwood flooring. Laundry in building. Professionally managed and renovated in a way that makes for comfortable living while still preserving that vintage building charm. Experience quintessential Beacon Hill from this property located steps away from the State House and the Common. FEATURES Laundry in Building For more details and private showing call me Carl Stephens, (617) 602-5499 193 Harvard St. Brookline, Ma 02446 [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3594143 ]