24 Joy Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 1:50 PM

24 Joy Street

24 Joy Street · (617) 602-5499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
24 Joy Street, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4 Joy Street, Boston, MA 02114 - 0 BR 1 BA Brownstone. Listing uploaded and marketed by Carl Stephens, Red Tree Real Estate, (617) 602-5499. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. ID: 148953762 Rent: $2,150 / Month Beds: 0 Bath: 1 Available Date: 09/01/2020 Pet: Pet Friendly Rent Includes:: Heat, Hot Water This Beacon Hill studio is pet friendly and has heat and hot water included in the rent. Hardwood flooring. Laundry in building. Professionally managed and renovated in a way that makes for comfortable living while still preserving that vintage building charm. Experience quintessential Beacon Hill from this property located steps away from the State House and the Common. FEATURES Laundry in Building For more details and private showing call me Carl Stephens, (617) 602-5499 193 Harvard St. Brookline, Ma 02446 [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3594143 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Joy Street have any available units?
24 Joy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Joy Street have?
Some of 24 Joy Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Joy Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 Joy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Joy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Joy Street is pet friendly.
Does 24 Joy Street offer parking?
No, 24 Joy Street does not offer parking.
Does 24 Joy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Joy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Joy Street have a pool?
No, 24 Joy Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 Joy Street have accessible units?
No, 24 Joy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Joy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Joy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
