Boston, MA
24 Haviland St.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:11 AM

24 Haviland St.

24 Haviland Street · (617) 421-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Haviland Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
1 bedroom split, 1 bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, ceiling fans, new renovated bathroom and kitchen, granite counter tops, dishwasher and disposal, new appliances, laundry in building, heat and hot water included, DSL/Cable ready, on street parking Back Bay, Berklee College of Music, Boston Conservatory, Boston University, Brigham Circle, Emerson College, Emmanuel College, Fenway, Longwood, Mass College of Art, Mass College of Pharmacy, New England Conservatory, Northeastern University, Public Transportation, Simmons, South End, Suffolk University, Symphony, Wentworth Institute of Technology, Wheelock College

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Haviland St. have any available units?
24 Haviland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Haviland St. have?
Some of 24 Haviland St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Haviland St. currently offering any rent specials?
24 Haviland St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Haviland St. pet-friendly?
No, 24 Haviland St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 24 Haviland St. offer parking?
No, 24 Haviland St. does not offer parking.
Does 24 Haviland St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Haviland St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Haviland St. have a pool?
No, 24 Haviland St. does not have a pool.
Does 24 Haviland St. have accessible units?
No, 24 Haviland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Haviland St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Haviland St. has units with dishwashers.
