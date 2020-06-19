All apartments in Boston
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
24 Fleet St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

24 Fleet St.

24 Fleet Street · No Longer Available
Location

24 Fleet Street, Boston, MA 02109
North End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Fleet St. have any available units?
24 Fleet St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 24 Fleet St. currently offering any rent specials?
24 Fleet St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Fleet St. pet-friendly?
No, 24 Fleet St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 24 Fleet St. offer parking?
No, 24 Fleet St. does not offer parking.
Does 24 Fleet St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Fleet St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Fleet St. have a pool?
No, 24 Fleet St. does not have a pool.
Does 24 Fleet St. have accessible units?
No, 24 Fleet St. does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Fleet St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Fleet St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Fleet St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Fleet St. does not have units with air conditioning.
