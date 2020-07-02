24 Ashford St.

Amenities
Stunning construction with lots of amenities. Central air conditioning for ultimate comfort during the hot summer months. Brand new dark hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is large and features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Huge living room, laundry IN unit, and two full modern baths. Porch, perfect for lounging. Close to Boston University. Only a quarter-mile from the Green Line. Off-street parking for rent (subject to availability)