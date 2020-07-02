All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 24 Ashford St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
24 Ashford St.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

24 Ashford St.

24 Ashford Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Allston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24 Ashford Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning construction with lots of amenities. Central air conditioning for ultimate comfort during the hot summer months. Brand new dark hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is large and features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Huge living room, laundry IN unit, and two full modern baths. Porch, perfect for lounging. Close to Boston University. Only a quarter-mile from the Green Line. Off-street parking for rent (subject to availability)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Ashford St. have any available units?
24 Ashford St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Ashford St. have?
Some of 24 Ashford St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Ashford St. currently offering any rent specials?
24 Ashford St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Ashford St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Ashford St. is pet friendly.
Does 24 Ashford St. offer parking?
Yes, 24 Ashford St. offers parking.
Does 24 Ashford St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Ashford St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Ashford St. have a pool?
No, 24 Ashford St. does not have a pool.
Does 24 Ashford St. have accessible units?
No, 24 Ashford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Ashford St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Ashford St. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 24 Ashford St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity