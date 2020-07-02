24 Ashford St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Stunning construction with lots of amenities. Central air conditioning for ultimate comfort during the hot summer months. Brand new dark hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is large and features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Huge living room, laundry IN unit, and two full modern baths. Porch, perfect for lounging. Close to Boston University. Only a quarter-mile from the Green Line. Off-street parking for rent (subject to availability)