238 Washington

238 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

238 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02136
Fairmount Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located in Brighton. Unit features a living room and a kitchen. Wall-to-wall carpeting throughout. Shared front and side yard. Tandem parking available for $125/month. There is no laundry on site. Laundromat is nearby. Easy access to the public transportation. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month. Security deposit negotiable.This unit is being rented in AS-IS condition. Lease through 05/31/2021. There will be no option to renew!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Washington have any available units?
238 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 238 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
238 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Washington pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 Washington is pet friendly.
Does 238 Washington offer parking?
Yes, 238 Washington does offer parking.
Does 238 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Washington have a pool?
No, 238 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 238 Washington have accessible units?
No, 238 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Washington have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Washington does not have units with air conditioning.
