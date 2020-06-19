238 Washington

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located in Brighton. Unit features a living room and a kitchen. Wall-to-wall carpeting throughout. Shared front and side yard. Tandem parking available for $125/month. There is no laundry on site. Laundromat is nearby. Easy access to the public transportation. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month. Security deposit negotiable.This unit is being rented in AS-IS condition. Lease through 05/31/2021. There will be no option to renew!